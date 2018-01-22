Ellie Curson: Yeovil Town Ladies captain leaves to focus on teaching

Ellie Curson (left) helped Yeovil win the WSL 2 title in 2016

Yeovil Town Ladies captain Ellie Curson has left the Women's Super League club.

The 23-year-old Wales midfielder, who works as a primary school teacher, has decided she cannot make the switch to be a full-time footballer.

Yeovil will take on full-time status next term after being awarded a licence to stay in WSL 1 - the top flight of English women's football.

"This has probably been the hardest decision I have ever had to make," Curson told the club website.

"Unfortunately, my work commitments do not allow me to train full-time and, with the club moving towards full-time training for next season, it now feels like the right decision for everyone involved.

"I will be seeking a club at the start of next season, where I will be able to combine my career with training and playing part-time."

Manager Jamie Sherwood added: "Ellie has been a huge part of the team's success. Even though I do not like this decision, I respect it.

"All players and staff will be facing a crossroads throughout the remainder of this season as we transition towards a full-time programme."

Curson made 67 league appearances for Yeovil and helped the Somerset side lift the WSL 2 title in 2016.

