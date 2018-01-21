French Ligue 1
Lyon2PSG1

Lyon 2-1 Paris St-Germain

Memphis Depay
Memphis Depay has scored nine Ligue 1 goals this season

Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay scored a dramatic last-second winner as Lyon beat 10-man Paris St-Germain to move within eight points of the Ligue 1 leaders.

Nabil Fekir put Lyon ahead with an early free-kick but Layvin Kurzawa's stunning volley brought PSG level before the break.

Dani Alves was sent off with 30 minutes left for a foul on Tanguy Ndombele.

And Depay clinched victory for the hosts with a fine long-distance strike.

It was only Ligue 1 leaders PSG's second league defeat of the season and keeps second-place Lyon in the fight for the title.

Line-ups

Lyon

  • 1Lopes
  • 4Rafael
  • 6Guedes Filho
  • 15Morel
  • 22MendyBooked at 60mins
  • 18Fekir
  • 29Tousart
  • 28NDombele
  • 27Cornet
  • 9MarianoSubstituted forTraoréat 77'minutes
  • 8AouarSubstituted forDepayat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Diakhaby
  • 10Traoré
  • 11Depay
  • 12Ferri
  • 20Marçal
  • 23Tete
  • 30Gorgelin

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 32Dani AlvesBooked at 57mins
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 77minsSubstituted forPastoreat 87'minutes
  • 18Lo CelsoBooked at 53mins
  • 25Rabiot
  • 29MbappeSubstituted forDraxlerat 36'minutes
  • 9CavaniBooked at 80mins
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forMeunierat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 12Meunier
  • 17Berchiche Izeta
  • 23Draxler
  • 24Nkunku
  • 27Pastore
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamLyonAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Lyon 2, Paris Saint Germain 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Lyon 2, Paris Saint Germain 1.

Goal!

Goal! Lyon 2, Paris Saint Germain 1. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Nabil Fekir.

Attempt missed. Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Lucas Tousart.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.

Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).

Ferland Mendy (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Javier Pastore replaces Marco Verratti.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.

Attempt saved. Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nabil Fekir.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Nabil Fekir (Lyon) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nabil Fekir.

Booking

Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

Hand ball by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ferland Mendy (Lyon).

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Thomas Meunier.

Substitution

Substitution, Lyon. Bertrand Traoré replaces Mariano.

Booking

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mariano (Lyon).

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tanguy NDombele (Lyon).

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mariano (Lyon).

Substitution

Substitution, Lyon. Memphis Depay replaces Houssem Aouar.

Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).

Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rafael (Lyon).

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.

Attempt saved. Mariano (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tanguy NDombele.

Attempt saved. Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edinson Cavani with a headed pass.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Marcelo.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thomas Meunier replaces Ángel Di María.

Booking

Ferland Mendy (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st January 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG22182268175156
2Lyon22146251222948
3Marseille22145345222347
4Monaco22144451222946
5Nantes2210481921-234
6Nice2210482831-334
7Montpellier2271052015531
8Rennes229492730-331
9Guingamp228592429-529
10Strasbourg227692737-1027
11Caen2283111424-1027
12Bordeaux2275102431-726
13Amiens2274112024-425
14Dijon2274113145-1425
15Troyes2273122231-924
16Saint-Étienne2265112037-1723
17Angers2241082532-722
18Lille2264121933-1422
19Toulouse2255122032-1220
20Metz2243151838-2015
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired