Match ends, Lyon 2, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Lyon 2-1 Paris St-Germain
-
- From the section European Football
Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay scored a dramatic last-second winner as Lyon beat 10-man Paris St-Germain to move within eight points of the Ligue 1 leaders.
Nabil Fekir put Lyon ahead with an early free-kick but Layvin Kurzawa's stunning volley brought PSG level before the break.
Dani Alves was sent off with 30 minutes left for a foul on Tanguy Ndombele.
And Depay clinched victory for the hosts with a fine long-distance strike.
It was only Ligue 1 leaders PSG's second league defeat of the season and keeps second-place Lyon in the fight for the title.
Line-ups
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 4Rafael
- 6Guedes Filho
- 15Morel
- 22MendyBooked at 60mins
- 18Fekir
- 29Tousart
- 28NDombele
- 27Cornet
- 9MarianoSubstituted forTraoréat 77'minutes
- 8AouarSubstituted forDepayat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Diakhaby
- 10Traoré
- 11Depay
- 12Ferri
- 20Marçal
- 23Tete
- 30Gorgelin
PSG
- 16Areola
- 32Dani AlvesBooked at 57mins
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 20Kurzawa
- 6VerrattiBooked at 77minsSubstituted forPastoreat 87'minutes
- 18Lo CelsoBooked at 53mins
- 25Rabiot
- 29MbappeSubstituted forDraxlerat 36'minutes
- 9CavaniBooked at 80mins
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forMeunierat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 3Kimpembe
- 12Meunier
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 23Draxler
- 24Nkunku
- 27Pastore
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lyon 2, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Goal!
Goal! Lyon 2, Paris Saint Germain 1. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Nabil Fekir.
Attempt missed. Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Lucas Tousart.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.
Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).
Ferland Mendy (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Javier Pastore replaces Marco Verratti.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
Attempt saved. Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nabil Fekir.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Nabil Fekir (Lyon) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nabil Fekir.
Booking
Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ferland Mendy (Lyon).
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Thomas Meunier.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Bertrand Traoré replaces Mariano.
Booking
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mariano (Lyon).
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tanguy NDombele (Lyon).
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mariano (Lyon).
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Memphis Depay replaces Houssem Aouar.
Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).
Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rafael (Lyon).
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
Attempt saved. Mariano (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tanguy NDombele.
Attempt saved. Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edinson Cavani with a headed pass.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Marcelo.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thomas Meunier replaces Ángel Di María.
Booking
Ferland Mendy (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.