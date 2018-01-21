Real Betis 0-5 Barcelona

Lionel Messi (left) has scored 19 goals in La Liga this season

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both scored twice as Barcelona thumped Real Betis to move 11 points clear at the top of La Liga.

The visitors scored all five goals as they dominated the second-half to extend their unbeaten league record.

Ivan Rakitic slotted in the opener and Messi hammered in a quick second from the edge of the box.

Suarez's volley made it 3-0 before Messi's clinical strike and the Uruguyuan curled effort sealed victory.

The former Liverpool striker's brace moves Suarez onto 100 La Liga goals in just 114 matches.

Messi, meanwhile, is the top scorer in the Spanish top flight with 19 goals from 20 games.