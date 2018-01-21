Atalanta 0-1 Napoli

Mertens scored his 11th Serie A goal of the season to seal victory for the league leaders

Dries Mertens' second-half goal earned Napoli a victory at Atalanta that extends their lead at the top of Serie A to four points - at least for a day.

Second-placed Juventus host 15th-placed Genoa in a 19:45 GMT kick-off on Monday, when the champions can narrow the gap to one point with a win.

Belgium forward Mertens had not scored in his past nine league games before finishing from Jose Callejon's pass.

In injury time, Marek Hamsik had a second ruled out after a video replay.

The Slovakia midfielder drove in a low shot from Jorginho's disguised pass in the 92nd minute, but replays suggested he was marginally ahead of the last defender.

Elsewhere, third-placed Lazio scored five for a second match in a row as they hammered Chievo 5-1, despite losing the league's top scorer Ciro Immobile to injury.

Immobile, who has scored 20 league goals this season, limped off with a thigh injury in the 35th minute, with his side 2-1 up.

Sixth-placed Sampdoria's 34-year-old forward Fabio Quagliarella moved on to 15 goals for the season with a hat-trick in his side's 3-1 win over Fiorentina, while AC Milan came from behind to win 2-1 at Cagliari and move up to seventh.