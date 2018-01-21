Italian Serie A
Atalanta0Napoli1

Atalanta 0-1 Napoli

Dries Mertens
Mertens scored his 11th Serie A goal of the season to seal victory for the league leaders

Dries Mertens' second-half goal earned Napoli a victory at Atalanta that extends their lead at the top of Serie A to four points - at least for a day.

Second-placed Juventus host 15th-placed Genoa in a 19:45 GMT kick-off on Monday, when the champions can narrow the gap to one point with a win.

Belgium forward Mertens had not scored in his past nine league games before finishing from Jose Callejon's pass.

In injury time, Marek Hamsik had a second ruled out after a video replay.

The Slovakia midfielder drove in a low shot from Jorginho's disguised pass in the 92nd minute, but replays suggested he was marginally ahead of the last defender.

Elsewhere, third-placed Lazio scored five for a second match in a row as they hammered Chievo 5-1, despite losing the league's top scorer Ciro Immobile to injury.

Immobile, who has scored 20 league goals this season, limped off with a thigh injury in the 35th minute, with his side 2-1 up.

Sixth-placed Sampdoria's 34-year-old forward Fabio Quagliarella moved on to 15 goals for the season with a hat-trick in his side's 3-1 win over Fiorentina, while AC Milan came from behind to win 2-1 at Cagliari and move up to seventh.

Line-ups

Atalanta

  • 1Berisha
  • 3ToloiSubstituted forOrsoliniat 79'minutes
  • 13Caldara
  • 5Masiello
  • 33Hateboer
  • 4Cristante
  • 11Freuler
  • 37SpinazzolaSubstituted forGosensat 62'minutes
  • 72IlicicSubstituted forHaasat 75'minutes
  • 9Cornelius
  • 10Gomez

Substitutes

  • 6Palomino
  • 7Orsolini
  • 8Gosens
  • 19Rizzo
  • 21Castagne
  • 23Melegoni
  • 28Mancini
  • 29Petagna
  • 31Rossi
  • 32Haas
  • 91Gollini

Napoli

  • 25Reina
  • 23Hysaj
  • 33Albiol
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Silva DuarteBooked at 25mins
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 8Frello Filho
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forRogat 86'minutes
  • 7CallejónBooked at 88minsSubstituted forMaggioat 90+1'minutes
  • 14Mertens
  • 24InsigneSubstituted forHamsikat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Barbosa
  • 11Maggio
  • 15Giaccherini
  • 17Hamsik
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 21Chiriches
  • 22Sepe
  • 30Rog
  • 37Ounas
  • 42Diawara
  • 62Tonelli
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamAtalantaAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Atalanta 0, Napoli 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Atalanta 0, Napoli 1.

Hand ball by Mattia Caldara (Atalanta).

Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).

Andrea Masiello (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Napoli. Jorginho tries a through ball, but Marek Hamsik is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Christian Maggio replaces José Callejón.

Attempt saved. Marko Rog (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by José Reina.

Attempt saved. Bryan Cristante (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Haas.

Booking

José Callejón (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.

Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Riccardo Orsolini (Atalanta).

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces Piotr Zielinski.

Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dries Mertens.

Attempt blocked. Nicolas Haas (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).

Mattia Caldara (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Dries Mertens (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mattia Caldara (Atalanta).

Offside, Atalanta. Andrea Masiello tries a through ball, but Alejandro Gomez is caught offside.

Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).

Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. Riccardo Orsolini replaces Rafael Toloi.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Rafael Toloi.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Remo Freuler.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Mattia Caldara.

Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Andrea Masiello (Atalanta).

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. Nicolas Haas replaces Josip Ilicic.

José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Remo Freuler (Atalanta).

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Marek Hamsik replaces Lorenzo Insigne.

Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).

Mattia Caldara (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Rafael Toloi (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Ilicic with a cross.

Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by José Reina.

Attempt saved. Bryan Cristante (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Rafael Toloi.

Dries Mertens (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st January 2018

  • AtalantaAtalanta0NapoliNapoli1
  • BolognaBologna3BeneventoBenevento0
  • LazioLazio5ChievoChievo1
  • SampdoriaSampdoria3FiorentinaFiorentina1
  • SassuoloSassuolo1TorinoTorino1
  • UdineseUdinese1SPALSPAL1
  • Hellas VeronaHellas Verona0CrotoneCrotone3
  • CagliariCagliari1AC MilanAC Milan2
  • Inter MilanInter Milan0RomaRoma1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21173145133254
2Juventus20162249153450
3Lazio20134353252843
4Roma20133431141742
5Inter Milan21126335161942
6Sampdoria2010373930933
7AC Milan219482728-131
8Atalanta218673127430
9Udinese209293428629
10Torino2161142928129
11Fiorentina217773024628
12Bologna2183102630-427
13Chievo215792137-1622
14Sassuolo2164111431-1722
15Genoa205691622-621
16Cagliari2162131933-1420
17Crotone2153131638-2218
18SPAL2137112239-1716
19Hellas Verona2134141844-2613
20Benevento2121181346-337
View full Italian Serie A table

