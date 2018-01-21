BBC Sport - Highlights: Heart of Midlothian 1-0 Hibernian

Highlights: Hearts 1-0 Hibernian

Hearts end a run of nine games without a victory over Edinburgh rivals Hibernian as Don Cowie's late winner takes Craig Levein's side into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

Commentary from Paul Mitchell. Available to UK users only.

