FC Schalke 04 v Hannover 96

Schalke fans held aloft a banner demonstrating their anger at Leon Goretzka's decision to leave for Bayern Munich in the summer

Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka received a hostile reception from his own fans in his first game since it was announced he will join Bayern Munich.

The 22-year-old, a reported target for Liverpool, will move to the Bundesliga leaders for free in the summer.

Schalke fans jeered the Germany player before Sunday's 1-1 draw at home to Hannover, while banners were displayed.

One read: 'Neither money or titles are worth more than our club. If you do not appreciate that, you can go now'.

Goretzka joined Schalke from VfL Bochum in 2013 and has scored 19 goals in 130 games for the club.

His move to Bayern was confirmed on Friday, with Goretzka promising to help Schalke finish in the top four this season and earn a Champions League place before he leaves.

But Schalke chairman Clemens Toennies said the team's prospects could be improved if Goretzka did not play for the remainder of the campaign.

"I hope he will play a second-half to the season of his life," Toennies told Sky Sports News.

"However, if it is better for the team, then it could also be the case that Leon Goretzka sits until the end of the season in the stands."

Schalke are currently third in the Bundesliga.