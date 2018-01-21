Aberdeen's Kenny McLean heads for Norwich City

Kenny McLean joined Aberdeen from St Mirren in 2015

Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean has travelled down to Norfolk, where he could finalise a move to Norwich City.

McLean is out of contract at Pittodrie in the summer, but a deal could be struck to allow him to return on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old, capped twice for Scotland, has been with the Dons since a 2015 transfer from St Mirren.

It is believed the Scottish Championship leaders will benefit from a share of any transfer fee.

The Buddies this month agreed a loan-back deal with Celtic for winger Lewis Morgan after the 21-year-old was sold to the Scottish champions for £300,000.

McLean, who was due to have a medical on Sunday evening, is a product of St Mirren's youth system, making his first-team debut as an 18-year-old.

He has been a regular starter for Derek McInnes' Dons since switching to Pittodrie.

McLean has made 25 appearances this season, scoring four times, as Aberdeen have again proved to be Celtic's closest challengers in the Scottish Premiership.

The January traffic has so far been mainly out of Carrow Road during the transfer window, with Scotland internationals Steven Naismith and Russell Martin joining Premiership outfits Hearts and Rangers respectively.

As manager Daniel Farke restructures his squad, two players have been sold - striker Cameron Jerome to Championship leaders Derby County and midfielder Alex Pritchard to Premier League outfit Huddersfield Town.

Three midfielders have been sent out on loan - Yanic Wilschut to Championship rivals Cardiff City, Adam Phillips to League Two outfit Cambridge United and Ebou Adams to National League side Leyton Orient.

However, midfielder Marcus Edwards been farmed out to the Canaries by top-flight Tottenham Hotspur.