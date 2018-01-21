Match ends, FC Bayern München 4, SV Werder Bremen 2.
Bayern Munich 4-2 Werder Bremen
-
Thomas Muller scored twice to reach 100 Bundesliga goals as Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Werder Bremen and extend their lead at the top of the table.
Muller volleyed home in the first half to cancel out Jerome Gondorf's opener.
Robert Lewandowski headed Bayern into the lead but Niklas Sule's own goal made it 2-2.
Another Lewandowski header restored Bayern's advantage before Muller's neat finish wrapped up the win.
Bayern, who have won six league games in a row, are 16 points clear.
Muller, whose 100th league goal came in his 272nd appearance, said of his landmark: "It's always nice to score. I didn't plan on doing it today, but I knew I was close.
"We aren't yet playing like we want to."
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 32Kimmich
- 17Boateng
- 4Süle
- 14Bernat
- 8Javi MartínezSubstituted forVidalat 58'minutes
- 10RobbenSubstituted forComanat 58'minutes
- 25Müller
- 11Rodríguez
- 7Ribéry
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forWagnerat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 13Rafinha
- 19Rudy
- 22Starke
- 23Vidal
- 24Tolisso
- 29Coman
Werder Bremen
- 1Pavlenka
- 4BauerBooked at 5minsSubstituted forGebre Selassieat 45'minutes
- 13Veljkovic
- 18Moisander
- 5Augustinsson
- 35Eggestein
- 44BargfredeBooked at 65minsSubstituted forBelfodilat 80'minutes
- 16Junuzovic
- 6Delaney
- 8GondorfSubstituted forKainzat 73'minutes
- 10Kruse
Substitutes
- 7Kainz
- 9Jóhannsson
- 23Gebre Selassie
- 26Sané
- 29Belfodil
- 33Drobny
- 36Jacobsen
- Referee:
- Dr. Robert Kampka
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 4, SV Werder Bremen 2.
Attempt missed. Zlatko Junuzovic (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Florian Kainz.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Jérôme Boateng tries a through ball, but Arturo Vidal is caught offside.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Theodor Gebre Selassie.
Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ishak Belfodil (SV Werder Bremen).
Offside, FC Bayern München. Arturo Vidal tries a through ball, but James Rodríguez is caught offside.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 4, SV Werder Bremen 2. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a through ball.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Niklas Moisander.
Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Milos Veljkovic (SV Werder Bremen).
Foul by Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München).
Thomas Delaney (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ishak Belfodil (SV Werder Bremen).
Substitution
Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Ishak Belfodil replaces Philipp Bargfrede.
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Sven Ulreich.
Attempt saved. Zlatko Junuzovic (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson.
Offside, SV Werder Bremen. Florian Kainz tries a through ball, but Max Kruse is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sandro Wagner replaces Robert Lewandowski.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, SV Werder Bremen 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.
Goal!
Own Goal by Niklas Süle, FC Bayern München. FC Bayern München 2, SV Werder Bremen 2.
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Sven Ulreich.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ludwig Augustinsson (SV Werder Bremen).
Substitution
Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Florian Kainz replaces Jérôme Gondorf.
Foul by James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München).
Zlatko Junuzovic (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Theodor Gebre Selassie (SV Werder Bremen).
Booking
Philipp Bargfrede (SV Werder Bremen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Philipp Bargfrede (SV Werder Bremen).
Attempt missed. Theodor Gebre Selassie (SV Werder Bremen) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Zlatko Junuzovic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Sven Ulreich.
Attempt saved. Max Kruse (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Zlatko Junuzovic.