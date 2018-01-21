Watford: Javi Gracia named head coach after sacking of Marco Silva

Watford have named Spaniard Javi Gracia as their new head coach after Marco Silva was sacked earlier on Sunday.

Gracia, who has signed an 18-month contract at Vicarage Road, has been out of work since leaving Russian club Rubin Kazan last June.

The 47-year-old previously spent two seasons with Spanish La Liga side Malaga, and also worked in Greece.

Gracia is the 10th manager to work under the Pozzo family at Premier League club Watford since 2012.

The Hornets said Everton's approach for Silva in November was the "catalyst" for their decision to sack him.

