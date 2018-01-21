BBC Sport - MOTD2: What does Javi Gracia have to do to turn Watford around?
What does Gracia have to do to turn Watford around?
Watford
Match of the Day 2 pundits Mark Schwarzer and Graeme Le Saux discuss what Watford's newly-appointed manager Javi Gracia has to do to turn the Hornets' fortunes around.
READ MORE: Watford - Javi Gracia named head coach after sacking of Marco Silva
