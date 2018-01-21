Andre Ayew: West Ham United reject Swansea City bid for forward

One of Andre Ayew's 15 goals for Swansea in his debut Premier League season included a spectacular overhead kick against West Ham

Swansea City have had a bid rejected by West Ham United for their former forward Andre Ayew.

Ayew left the Liberty Stadium in August 2016 for the Hammers, who paid close to £20m for a player who scored 15 goals in his debut Premier League season.

Swansea may need to break their £15.5m transfer record, paid to Atletico Madrid for Borja Baston in August 2016, to re-sign the 28-year-old.

The Ghana international's brother Jordan plays for Swansea.

West Ham are short of options up front after Andy Carroll injured an ankle.

Manager David Moyes may also be reluctant to sell a player to a direct rival in the lower reaches of the Premier League.