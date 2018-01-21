BBC Sport - Southampton 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Saints are on right path - Pellegrino
Saints are on right path - Pellegrino
Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrini believes if his side continue to show the "spirit and commitment" they showed in their 1-1 draw with Tottenham then they will soon climb the Premier League table.
