Scottish Cup draw: Celtic host Partick Thistle, Aberdeen meet Dundee United

Celtic face Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup fifth round

Scottish Cup holders Celtic will host Partick Thistle in the fifth round of this season's competition.

Hearts are rewarded for their victory over Hibernian with a home tie against Albion Rovers or St Johnstone.

Aberdeen meet Dundee United, while Highland League side Brora Rangers travel to take on Kilmarnock.

Rangers will travel to Ayr United if they beat Highland League Fraserburgh in their rearranged tie after this weekend's game was called off.

There is potentially an all-Premiership tie if Dundee can overcome Inverness CT in their replay, with the winner at home to Motherwell.

Scottish Cup fifth round draw:

Formartine United/Cove Rangers v Livingston/Falkirk

Greenock Morton v Peterhead/Dumbarton

Hearts v Albion Rovers/St Johnstone

Kilmarnock v Brora Rangers

Ayr United v Fraserburgh/Rangers

Aberdeen v Dundee United

Dundee/Inverness CT v Motherwell

Celtic v Partick Thistle