BBC Sport - Scottish Cup highlights: Dunfermline 1-2 Morton

Highlights: Dunfermline 1-2 Morton

A late goal from substitute Jai Quitongo gives Greenock Morton a Scottish Cup win over Championship rivals Dunfermline Athletic.

Commentary from Paul Mitchell. Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Dunfermline 1-2 Morton

Video

'When the King talks, you listen!'

Video

Newcastle fans aren't getting value for money - Shearer

Video

Leader, trailblazer, gentleman - Adrian Chiles's tribute to Regis

Video

Premier League clubs pay tribute to Regis

Video

Allen knocks out Higgins to make Masters final - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

'How did she stay in the sled?!' GB bobsleigh pair escape crash

Video

The NFL Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Kerber beats Sharapova in straight sets

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Mourinho & Wenger on Sanchez latest

Video

Trump's moment of brilliance or luck?

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Wilson beats Trump to reach first Masters final - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

The Fearless are here - Winter Olympics on the BBC

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired