BBC Sport - Scottish Cup highlights: Dunfermline 1-2 Morton
Highlights: Dunfermline 1-2 Morton
- From the section Scottish Cup
A late goal from substitute Jai Quitongo gives Greenock Morton a Scottish Cup win over Championship rivals Dunfermline Athletic.
Commentary from Paul Mitchell. Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired