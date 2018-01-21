BBC Sport - Scottish Cup highlights: Kilmarnock 1-0 Ross County
Highlights: Kilmarnock 1-0 Ross County
Lee Erwin's late penalty puts Kilmarnock into the last 16 of the Scottish Cup at the expense of Premiership rivals Ross County.
Commentary from Alasdair Lamont. Available to UK users only.
