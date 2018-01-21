BBC Sport - Scottish Cup highlights: Queen of the South 1-2 Partick Thistle
Highlights: Queen of the South 1-2 Partick Thistle
- From the section Scottish Cup
Conor Sammon scores twice as Partick Thistle battle past Queen of the South to reach the Scottish Cup fifth round.
Commentary from Jane Lewis. Available to UK users only.
