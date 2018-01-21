BBC Sport - Scottish Cup highlights: Dundee 2-2 Inverness CT
Highlights: Dundee 2-2 Inverness CT
- From the section Scottish Cup
George Oakley's late equaliser at Dens Park secures Inverness Caledonian Thistle a Scottish Cup replay with top-flight Dundee.
Commentary from Alasdair Lamont. Available to UK users only.
