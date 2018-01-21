BBC Sport - Scottish Cup highlights: East Fife 0-1 Brora Rangers
Highlights: East Fife 0-1 Brora Rangers
- From the section Scottish Cup
Highland League side Brora Rangers reach the last 16 of the Scottish Cup for the first time after beating East Fife thanks to a Colin Williamson header.
Commentary from Jane Lewis. Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired