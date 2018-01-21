Scottish Gossip: Michael O'Neill, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland target Michael O'Neill is ready to decide his future, with Northern Irish officials becoming increasingly worried that he will walk away. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is being targeted by Bristol City as they push for promotion to Premier League. (Sun)

Celtic and Rangers colt teams could be introduced to a new 12-team League Two set-up as early as next season as part of a two-year pilot scheme. (Sunday Mail)

Moussa Dembele must settle back into Celtic life after being unsettled by Brighton and Crystal Palace speculation, warns manager Brendan Rodgers. (Daily Mail)

"This will be the biggest match of our season," says Hearts manager Craig Levein on today's Scottish Cup meeting with Hibernian at Tynecastle. (Scotsman)

Scotland midfielder John McGinn says he feels loved at Hibernian and is refusing to rule out a new long-term deal at Easter Road. (Sunday Mail)

Hibs defender Darren McGregor backs new loan arrival Jamie Maclaren to become an instant hero by shooting down Hearts. (Sun)

Hamilton boss Martin Canning expects midfielder Greg Docherty to still be at the club by the end of the January transfer window despite interest from Rangers. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers manager Graeme Murty aims to keep Preston and Leeds target Josh Windass at Ibrox but would like to offload forwards Eduardo Herrera and Dalcio. (Sunday Express, print edition)

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon admits that he wanted a proposed switch to Chelsea this time last year but says he would have regretted turning his back on the 'invincibles' campaign. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers' loan signing Russell Martin reveals how switching to a vegan diet saved his career after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis back in 2010. (Sun)

Scotland will follow a home friendly with Costa Rica in March with a trip to Hungary and will visit South America to meet Peru and another team at the end of the season. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Stuart McCall says 20 minutes of madness in the 2015 play-off final against former club Motherwell killed his chances of keeping the Rangers manager job. (Sun)