Women's Super League 1
Sunderland Ladies0Man City Women3

Sunderland Ladies v Manchester City Women

Line-ups

Sunderland Ladies

  • 1LawsBooked at 90mins
  • 14Sharp
  • 4Stewart
  • 6WilliamsBooked at 80mins
  • 16PitmanSubstituted forBrownat 43'minutes
  • 5Sjoman
  • 8Lipka
  • 20Bruinenberg
  • 11WyneSubstituted forLambertat 82'minutes
  • 28Galloway
  • 17JoiceSubstituted forStaniforthat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 18Lambert
  • 31Preuss
  • 32Young
  • 37Staniforth

Man City Women

  • 1Bardsley
  • 23McManus
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Beattie
  • 3Stokes
  • 8ScottSubstituted forRossat 61'minutes
  • 24Walsh
  • 11Christiansen
  • 22EmslieSubstituted forLawleyat 56'minutes
  • 10Nadim
  • 17ParrisSubstituted forSpetsmarkat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Lawley
  • 12Stanway
  • 15Spetsmark
  • 16Ross
  • 18Toone
  • 19Jans
  • 26Roebuck
Attendance:
978

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderland LadiesAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home3
Away17
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home0
Away13
Fouls
Home11
Away4

Live Text

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sunderland Ladies 0, Manchester City Women 3.

Attempt blocked. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Rachael Laws (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card.

Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danielle Brown (Sunderland Ladies).

Attempt missed. Nadia Nadim (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Bridget Galloway (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.

Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Danielle Brown (Sunderland Ladies).

Attempt saved. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Lucy Staniforth.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Mollie Lambert replaces Zaneta Wyne.

Attempt missed. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Zaneta Wyne.

Booking

Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

(Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies).

Foul by Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women).

Bridget Galloway (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Nadia Nadim (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Kylla Sjoman.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City Women. Julia Spetsmark replaces Nikita Parris.

Goal!

Goal! Sunderland Ladies 0, Manchester City Women 3. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jane Ross.

Attempt missed. Dominique Bruinenberg (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Nadia Nadim (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ellie Stewart.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ellie Stewart.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Lucy Staniforth replaces Abbey Joice.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Hayley Sharp.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Rachael Laws.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Danielle Brown.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City Women. Jane Ross replaces Jill Scott.

Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Sunderland Ladies 0, Manchester City Women 2. Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Nikita Parris.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City Women. Melissa Lawley replaces Claire Emslie.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Zaneta Wyne.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ellie Stewart.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.

Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women77002772021
2Chelsea Ladies76102542119
3Liverpool Ladies75021751215
4Arsenal Women73221311211
5B'ham City Ladies83141213-110
6Reading Women7232141049
7Sunderland Ladies8305721-149
8Bristol City Women8215421-177
9Everton Ladies82061113-26
10Yeovil Town Ladies7007025-250
View full Women's Super League 1 table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired