Second Half ends, Sunderland Ladies 0, Manchester City Women 3.
Sunderland Ladies v Manchester City Women
-
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
Sunderland Ladies
- 1LawsBooked at 90mins
- 14Sharp
- 4Stewart
- 6WilliamsBooked at 80mins
- 16PitmanSubstituted forBrownat 43'minutes
- 5Sjoman
- 8Lipka
- 20Bruinenberg
- 11WyneSubstituted forLambertat 82'minutes
- 28Galloway
- 17JoiceSubstituted forStaniforthat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 18Lambert
- 31Preuss
- 32Young
- 37Staniforth
Man City Women
- 1Bardsley
- 23McManus
- 6Houghton
- 5Beattie
- 3Stokes
- 8ScottSubstituted forRossat 61'minutes
- 24Walsh
- 11Christiansen
- 22EmslieSubstituted forLawleyat 56'minutes
- 10Nadim
- 17ParrisSubstituted forSpetsmarkat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Lawley
- 12Stanway
- 15Spetsmark
- 16Ross
- 18Toone
- 19Jans
- 26Roebuck
- Attendance:
- 978
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Attempt blocked. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Rachael Laws (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danielle Brown (Sunderland Ladies).
Attempt missed. Nadia Nadim (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Bridget Galloway (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.
Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Danielle Brown (Sunderland Ladies).
Attempt saved. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Lucy Staniforth.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Mollie Lambert replaces Zaneta Wyne.
Attempt missed. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Zaneta Wyne.
Booking
Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
(Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies).
Foul by Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women).
Bridget Galloway (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Nadia Nadim (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Kylla Sjoman.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Julia Spetsmark replaces Nikita Parris.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland Ladies 0, Manchester City Women 3. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jane Ross.
Attempt missed. Dominique Bruinenberg (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Nadia Nadim (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ellie Stewart.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ellie Stewart.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Lucy Staniforth replaces Abbey Joice.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Hayley Sharp.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Rachael Laws.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Danielle Brown.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Jane Ross replaces Jill Scott.
Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland Ladies 0, Manchester City Women 2. Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Nikita Parris.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Melissa Lawley replaces Claire Emslie.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Zaneta Wyne.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ellie Stewart.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.
Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Match report to follow.