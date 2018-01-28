Match ends, Reading FC Women 0, Arsenal Women 0.
Reading Women v Arsenal Women
Line-ups
Reading Women
- 21Moloney
- 3Scott
- 22Potter
- 6Pearce
- 23RoweBooked at 25mins
- 8Allen
- 4Williams
- 7FurnessBooked at 84mins
- 19Chaplen
- 20Harding
- 10Bruton
Substitutes
- 5Bartrip
- 9Linnett
- 11Fletcher
- 15Green
- 35Clifford
Arsenal Women
- 1van Veenendaal
- 18EvansBooked at 73mins
- 6Williamson
- 16Quinn
- 3Mitchell
- 20Janssen
- 8NobbsBooked at 74mins
- 21van de Donk
- 17O'Reilly
- 11MiedemaBooked at 62mins
- 23Mead
Substitutes
- 2Scott
- 9Carter
- 13Moorhouse
- 15McCabe
- 19Rose
- 22James
- 26Kuyken
- Attendance:
- 690
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading FC Women 0, Arsenal Women 0.
Attempt missed. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dominique Janssen (Arsenal Women).
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Dominique Janssen.
Attempt saved. Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Grace Moloney.
Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Heather O'Reilly (Arsenal Women).
Attempt saved. Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Rachel Rowe (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Kirsty Pearce.
Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women).
Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Rachel Rowe (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).
Attempt missed. Dominique Janssen (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women).
Booking
Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card.
Harriet Scott (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women).
Foul by Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women).
(Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Leah Williamson.
Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women).
(Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women).
Attempt missed. Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Booking
Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card.
Harriet Scott (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
