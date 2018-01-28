Women's Super League 1
Reading Women0Arsenal Women0

Reading Women v Arsenal Women

Line-ups

Reading Women

  • 21Moloney
  • 3Scott
  • 22Potter
  • 6Pearce
  • 23RoweBooked at 25mins
  • 8Allen
  • 4Williams
  • 7FurnessBooked at 84mins
  • 19Chaplen
  • 20Harding
  • 10Bruton

Substitutes

  • 5Bartrip
  • 9Linnett
  • 11Fletcher
  • 15Green
  • 35Clifford

Arsenal Women

  • 1van Veenendaal
  • 18EvansBooked at 73mins
  • 6Williamson
  • 16Quinn
  • 3Mitchell
  • 20Janssen
  • 8NobbsBooked at 74mins
  • 21van de Donk
  • 17O'Reilly
  • 11MiedemaBooked at 62mins
  • 23Mead

Substitutes

  • 2Scott
  • 9Carter
  • 13Moorhouse
  • 15McCabe
  • 19Rose
  • 22James
  • 26Kuyken
Attendance:
690

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home8
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Reading FC Women 0, Arsenal Women 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Reading FC Women 0, Arsenal Women 0.

Attempt missed. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dominique Janssen (Arsenal Women).

Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Dominique Janssen.

Attempt saved. Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Grace Moloney.

Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Heather O'Reilly (Arsenal Women).

Attempt saved. Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Rachel Rowe (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Kirsty Pearce.

Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Booking

Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women).

Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Rachel Rowe (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).

Attempt missed. Dominique Janssen (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women).

Booking

Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card.

Harriet Scott (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women).

Foul by Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women).

(Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Leah Williamson.

Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women).

(Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women).

Attempt missed. Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Booking

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card.

Harriet Scott (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women77002772021
2Chelsea Ladies76102542119
3Liverpool Ladies75021751215
4Arsenal Women73221311211
5B'ham City Ladies83141213-110
6Reading Women7232141049
7Sunderland Ladies8305721-149
8Bristol City Women8215421-177
9Everton Ladies82061113-26
10Yeovil Town Ladies7007025-250
View full Women's Super League 1 table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired