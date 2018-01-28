Women's Super League 1
B'ham City Ladies3Yeovil Town Ladies0

Birmingham City Ladies v Yeovil Town Ladies

Line-ups

B'ham City Ladies

  • 29Hampton
  • 4Carter
  • 3Sargeant
  • 25Mannion
  • 6HarropSubstituted forWilliamsat 72'minutes
  • 26Ladd
  • 13Ewers
  • 17Williams
  • 27QuinnSubstituted forAyisiat 73'minutes
  • 9WhiteSubstituted forFollisat 59'minutes
  • 15Wellings

Substitutes

  • 2Williams
  • 7Ayisi
  • 8Mayling
  • 12Stringer
  • 14Follis
  • 19Westwood
  • 28Stenson

Yeovil Town Ladies

  • 1Walsh
  • 3Burridge
  • 5Cousins
  • 6Green
  • 8JonesSubstituted forLawrenceat 74'minutes
  • 9Heatherson
  • 15HignettSubstituted forEvansat 61'minutes
  • 16Jackson
  • 18PuseySubstituted forMilesat 74'minutes
  • 27Aldridge
  • 28Evans

Substitutes

  • 2Evans
  • 7Sawyer
  • 11Lawrence
  • 13Howard
  • 14Miles
  • 24Robinson
  • 25Buxton
Attendance:
405

Match Stats

Home TeamB'ham City LadiesAway TeamYeovil Town Ladies
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home18
Away3
Shots on Target
Home11
Away1
Corners
Home12
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Birmingham City Ladies 3, Yeovil Town Ladies 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Birmingham City Ladies 3, Yeovil Town Ladies 0.

Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Gemma Evans.

Attempt missed. Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Paige Williams (Birmingham City Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies) because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bow Jackson (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Nadia Lawrence replaces Jessie Jones.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Hannah Miles replaces Ella Pusey.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Freda Ayisi replaces Lucy Quinn.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Paige Williams replaces Kerys Harrop.

Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Leah Burridge.

Attempt missed. Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bow Jackson (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Gemma Evans.

Foul by Aoife Mannion (Birmingham City Ladies).

Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Gemma Evans replaces Rachel Hignett.

Attempt missed. Emma Follis (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Emma Follis replaces Ellen White.

Foul by Aoife Mannion (Birmingham City Ladies).

Jessie Jones (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Georgia Evans.

Attempt saved. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Hand ball by Meaghan Sargeant (Birmingham City Ladies).

Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Megan Walsh.

Attempt saved. Marisa Ewers (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rachel Hignett (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Attempt saved. Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Birmingham City Ladies 3, Yeovil Town Ladies 0. Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jessica Carter.

Second Half

Second Half begins Birmingham City Ladies 2, Yeovil Town Ladies 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Birmingham City Ladies 2, Yeovil Town Ladies 0.

