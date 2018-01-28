Match ends, Chelsea Ladies 1, Everton Ladies 0.
Chelsea Ladies 1-0 Everton Ladies
Women's Super League One title hopefuls Chelsea left it late to beat a hard-working Everton side and avoid losing ground on rivals Manchester City.
Lively Everton striker Courtney Sweetman-Kirk hit the post with a first-half penalty as the visitors caused Chelsea plenty of problems.
The hosts did not get their usual flowing play going in the first hour, but built up pressure late in the game.
With six minutes left, Jonna Andersson fired into the roof of the net.
The Sweden defender's clinical strike was her first goal for Chelsea and was much-needed for Emma Hayes' side as they found themselves against a well-organised Everton outfit.
The Toffees should have led at the break, after Sweetman-Kirk missed her spot kick having gone down in the area under the challenge of Anita Asante, who was making her first Chelsea appearance since returning from Swedish side Rosengard.
Sweetman-Kirk had also seen an earlier effort disallowed for a very close offside decision, after Chloe Kelly's free-kick had been saved by keeper Hedvig Lindahl.
But Chelsea improved in the latter stages after the introductions of attacking trio Ji So-Yun, Fran Kirby and Maren Mjelde.
The result meant Emma Hayes' side topped the table at least temporarily, but Manchester City - who began the day two points clear the top - face Sunderland at 14:00 GMT.
Chelsea match-winner Jonna Andersson:
"It was a bad game, but the most important thing was three points of course.
"I screamed to Fran [Kirby] that I was behind her if she didn't have the chance, so she passed to me, and I just knew I needed it to be on target - and it went in, so it was amazing,
"They surprised us a bit, but it was more how we played. I think we were not as good as we can be."
Everton goalkeeper Lizzie Durack:
"It's a little bit heart-breaking. To be honest, we dominated the first half, so to concede a goal at the end there is disappointing after keeping them out for so long.
"We would never turn to Courtney [Sweetman-Kirk] and say, 'you should have scored'. Credit to her, she stepped up and she was brave to take the penalty.
"We dominated that first half so we were buzzing going in at half time, and the confidence was high, and we took that until about the 70th minute when we got under the pump a bit."
Line-ups
Chelsea Ladies
- 1Lindahl
- 3Blundell
- 16Eriksson
- 6AsanteBooked at 23mins
- 20Andersson
- 22Cuthbert
- 17Chapman
- 24SpenceSubstituted forMjeldeat 65'minutes
- 8CarneySubstituted forJiat 70'minutes
- 19Dunn
- 23BachmannSubstituted forKirbyat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Thorisdottir
- 9Aluko
- 10Ji
- 11Rafferty
- 14Kirby
- 18Mjelde
- 28Telford
Everton Ladies
- 13Durack
- 7Boye-Hlorkah
- 4Brougham
- 6George
- 3Turner
- 12James
- 17ChanceSubstituted forMunstermanat 88'minutes
- 20Finnigan
- 11Kelly
- 18Sweetman-Kirk
- 21GreenSubstituted forWormat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Levell
- 5Worm
- 10Magill
- 14Munsterman
- 15Hinds
- 26Bryson
- Referee:
- Robert Whitton
- Attendance:
- 1,731
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea Ladies 1, Everton Ladies 0.
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Siri Worm (Everton Ladies).
Attempt saved. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Ladies. Siri Worm replaces Mollie Green.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Ladies. Marthe Munsterman replaces Olivia Chance.
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mollie Green (Everton Ladies).
Foul by Katie Chapman (Chelsea Ladies).
Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Ladies 1, Everton Ladies 0. Jonna Andersson (Chelsea Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Francesca Kirby.
Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mollie Green (Everton Ladies).
Delay in match Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Everton Ladies) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Francesca Kirby (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Lizzie Durack.
Attempt saved. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Anita Asante (Chelsea Ladies) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies).
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Anita Asante.
Attempt blocked. Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Ji So-Yun replaces Karen Carney.
Attempt saved. Francesca Kirby (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Gabby George.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Maren Mjelde replaces Drew Spence.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Francesca Kirby replaces Ramona Bachmann.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Gabby George.
Drew Spence (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies).
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Lizzie Durack.
Attempt saved. Karen Carney (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Crystal Dunn (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Lizzie Durack.
Attempt missed. Karen Carney (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Georgia Brougham (Everton Ladies) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Hannah Blundell.