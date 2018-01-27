Chelsea v Newcastle United
Chelsea will be without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (ankle) and striker Alvaro Morata (back) for their FA Cup fourth-round meeting with Newcastle.
Midfielder Willian is out with a hamstring injury, but Cesc Fabregas may return from a similar problem.
Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez intends to rotate his side ahead of Wednesday's meeting with Burnley.
Centre-half Florian Lejeune is still a doubt having not played since 16 December with a foot injury.
WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on possible moves in the transfer market: "I am the coach, and my task is to try to do the best for this club and try to improve my players for this club.
"As I have said before, and I am repeating every three days, I will be very happy to continue working with my players, and I will be very happy if there are some new players. My mind doesn't change after only three days.
"The players are happy [with the packed fixture list] because they want to play, and they want to play every game. In this case it's more difficult for the coach, because the players love to play and not have training sessions."
Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez: "Every game is important, but obviously we know how massive it is to stay in the Premier League, because of all the money around and then you can improve your team if you have more money.
It's a win-win situation if you stay in the Premier League, so that is something we have to consider.
But at the same time, if we can use the squad, we will try to do our best.
We will use some players that were maybe not playing, and obviously some that were. I need to find this balance between players with match fitness and players who are not playing too much."
MATCH FACTS
- Chelsea have progressed past Newcastle in five of their last six FA Cup ties, with the Blues winning 1-0 in their most recent FA Cup encounter in 2006 thanks to a John Terry goal.
- Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 10 FA Cup games against Premier League opponents at Stamford Bridge (W8 D2), with Arsenal the last side to beat them on their home turf in a sixth-round replay in March 2003.
- Newcastle are looking to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2006, with the Magpies falling at this stage last season, losing 3-0 to Oxford United at the Kassam. In fact, Newcastle have been eliminated in each of their last four FA Cup fourth round ties.
- Chelsea have reached the FA Cup fifth round in 17 of their last 19 seasons, only failing to do so in 2010/11 and 2014/15.