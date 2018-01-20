Robbie Neilson: Milton Keynes Dons manager leaves club by 'mutual consent'

Robbie Neilson was appointed as MK Dons manager in December 2016

Milton Keynes Dons manager Robbie Neilson has left the League One side by mutual consent with the club 21st in the table.

He was appointed as Karl Robinson's successor in December 2016, guiding the Dons to a 12th-place finish in 2016-17.

But a run of one win in 11 league games, including Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Northampton, has seen them fall into the relegation zone.

His assistant Stevie Crawford and coach Neil MacFarlane have also left.

The club are yet to name an interim manager in place of Neilson, who joined from Scottish Premiership club Hearts.

"Robbie, Stevie and Neil have all been totally dedicated to MK Dons," a club statement read. "We thank them and everyone at the football club wishes them every success in the future."