BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Warrenpoint Town 1-0 Ballinamallard United

Warrenpoint grab vital win over Ballinamallard

  • From the section Irish

Warrenpoint Town secure an important win over Ballinamallard United in an Irish Premiership relegation battle.

Conor McMenamin netted the decisive goal just before half-time and the Mallards had Ryan O'Reilly sent off midway through the second half.

Ballinamallard remain four points adrift at the bottom of the table.

