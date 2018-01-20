BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Warrenpoint Town 1-0 Ballinamallard United
Warrenpoint grab vital win over Ballinamallard
Warrenpoint Town secure an important win over Ballinamallard United in an Irish Premiership relegation battle.
Conor McMenamin netted the decisive goal just before half-time and the Mallards had Ryan O'Reilly sent off midway through the second half.
Ballinamallard remain four points adrift at the bottom of the table.
