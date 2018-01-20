BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Linfield 2-3 Glenavon
Glenavon clinch victory away to champions Linfield
Irish
Third-placed Glenavon gain ground on the top two by beating Linfield 3-2 at Windsor Park.
Linfield took an early lead through Kurtis Byrne but Simon Kelly, Andrew Mitchell and Marc Griffin put Glenavon 3-1 up before Andrew Wateworth grabbed a late consolation goal.
Glenavon are 11 points behind second-placed Coleraine with two games in hand.
