Third-placed Glenavon gain ground on the top two by beating Linfield 3-2 at Windsor Park.

Linfield took an early lead through Kurtis Byrne but Simon Kelly, Andrew Mitchell and Marc Griffin put Glenavon 3-1 up before Andrew Wateworth grabbed a late consolation goal.

Glenavon are 11 points behind second-placed Coleraine with two games in hand.