BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Cliftonville 3-0 Dungannon Swifts

Cliftonville see off Swifts to go fourth

  • From the section Irish

Cliftonville score three goals in the second half to beat Dungannon Swifts and move up to fourth place in the Irish Premiership.

Ross Lavery and Jay Donnelly netted before a late own goal by Dungannon's Chris Hegarty.

Top videos

Video

Cliftonville see off Swifts to go fourth

  • From the section Irish
Video

Leader, trailblazer, gentleman - Adrian Chiles's tribute to Regis

Video

Premier League clubs pay tribute to Regis

Video

'How did she stay in the sled?!' GB bobsleigh pair escape crash

Video

Mourinho complements Burnley after 'hard' game

Video

Everton players know they didn't perform - Allardyce

Video

Trump's moment of brilliance or luck?

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Wilson beats Trump to reach first Masters final - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Conte happy with 'important' Chelsea win

Video

Silverware would be 'big step' for Spurs - Eriksen

Video

Higgins eases past Day - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Sanchez - the latest on his transfer

Video

No point denying Sanchez interest - Mourinho

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired