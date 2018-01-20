BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Coleraine comeback denies Crues in top-two tussle
Coleraine comeback denies Crues in top-two tussle
Irish
Coleraine fight back from two goals down to clinch a 3-3 draw with leaders Crusaders in a thrilling top-two encounter at the Showgrounds.
The dismissal of captain Colin Coates proved costly for the Crues as the Bannsiders capitalised on the extra man.
Coleraine manager Oran Kearney and Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter reflected on the dramatic duel.
