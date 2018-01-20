BBC Sport - Man City 3-1 Newcastle: Magpies lacked 'luck' - Rafa Benitez
Newcastle lacked luck - Benitez
- From the section Newcastle
Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez feels luck wasn't on his team's side after they were beaten 3-1 at Premier League leaders Manchester City.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 3-1 Newcastle United
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 20th January at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired