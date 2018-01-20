Premier League stats: Walcott, Watford, Arsenal and Man Utd

Theo Walcott ends a 14-month wait for a Premier League assist, Watford start with a different goalkeeper for the first time in 100 top-flight matches, and Arsenal reach a French milestone.

Here are the best stats from Saturday's Premier League games.

Theo Walcott registered his first Premier League assist in 475 days - on his Everton debut - by setting up a goal for Oumar Niasse in a 1-1 draw at home to West Brom. Walcott's last assist was for Arsenal against Burnley on 2 October 2016.

Niasse scored 56 seconds after coming off the bench for the fastest goal by a substitute in the top division this season.

Everton had gone 251 minutes without registering a shot on target in the Premier League before Jonjoe Kenny ended that run.

Willian made his 50th consecutive Premier League appearance - the longest current run of any player in the Premier League - as Chelsea won 4-0 at Brighton.

Alexandre Lacazette's goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over Crystal Palace was the 500th scored in the Premier League for Arsenal by a French player. That total is 358 more than French players have managed for any other club in the competition.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson is winless in all 11 of his Premier League away London derbies as manager, drawing three and losing eight.

Sean Dyche remains without a Premier League victory over Jose Mourinho in six attempts after Manchester United won 1-0 at Burnley. Dyche has not faced any manager more often without at least one victory - although he has had six winless matches against Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

United's David de Gea has kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in Europe's big five leagues this season - 14.

Jamie Vardy won a Premier League penalty for the 13th time since the start of the 2014-15 season as Leicester beat Watford 2-0. No other player has won as many penalties in the competition in that time.

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes missed the game with a back spasm, with Orestis Karnezis deputising. It was the first time in 100 top-flight games that someone other than Gomes had started in goal for the Hornets.

Eddie Howe became the third-youngest English manager to take charge for 100 Premier League matches as Bournemouth drew 1-1 at West Ham. Howe has achieved the mark aged 40 years 52 days, beaten only by Glenn Hoddle (38 years 36 days) and Gareth Southgate (38 years 150 days).

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez scored his 42nd Premier League goal in that match - and all have come from shots or headers inside the penalty area.

Stoke's new manager Paul Lambert led them to a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield, enjoying his first Premier League victory since December 2014, when Aston Villa beat Leicester 2-1. Victory ended Lambert's personal winless run of 11 top-flight matches.

