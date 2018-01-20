Premier League stats: Walcott, Watford, Arsenal and Man Utd
Theo Walcott ends a 14-month wait for a Premier League assist, Watford start with a different goalkeeper for the first time in 100 top-flight matches, and Arsenal reach a French milestone.
Here are the best stats from Saturday's Premier League games.
- Theo Walcott registered his first Premier League assist in 475 days - on his Everton debut - by setting up a goal for Oumar Niasse in a 1-1 draw at home to West Brom. Walcott's last assist was for Arsenal against Burnley on 2 October 2016.
- Niasse scored 56 seconds after coming off the bench for the fastest goal by a substitute in the top division this season.
- Everton had gone 251 minutes without registering a shot on target in the Premier League before Jonjoe Kenny ended that run.
- Willian made his 50th consecutive Premier League appearance - the longest current run of any player in the Premier League - as Chelsea won 4-0 at Brighton.
- Alexandre Lacazette's goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over Crystal Palace was the 500th scored in the Premier League for Arsenal by a French player. That total is 358 more than French players have managed for any other club in the competition.
- Palace manager Roy Hodgson is winless in all 11 of his Premier League away London derbies as manager, drawing three and losing eight.
- Sean Dyche remains without a Premier League victory over Jose Mourinho in six attempts after Manchester United won 1-0 at Burnley. Dyche has not faced any manager more often without at least one victory - although he has had six winless matches against Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.
- United's David de Gea has kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in Europe's big five leagues this season - 14.
- Jamie Vardy won a Premier League penalty for the 13th time since the start of the 2014-15 season as Leicester beat Watford 2-0. No other player has won as many penalties in the competition in that time.
- Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes missed the game with a back spasm, with Orestis Karnezis deputising. It was the first time in 100 top-flight games that someone other than Gomes had started in goal for the Hornets.
- Eddie Howe became the third-youngest English manager to take charge for 100 Premier League matches as Bournemouth drew 1-1 at West Ham. Howe has achieved the mark aged 40 years 52 days, beaten only by Glenn Hoddle (38 years 36 days) and Gareth Southgate (38 years 150 days).
- West Ham striker Javier Hernandez scored his 42nd Premier League goal in that match - and all have come from shots or headers inside the penalty area.
- Stoke's new manager Paul Lambert led them to a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield, enjoying his first Premier League victory since December 2014, when Aston Villa beat Leicester 2-1. Victory ended Lambert's personal winless run of 11 top-flight matches.
