Football remembers Cyrille Regis 20 Jan From the section Football Football united on Saturday to pay its respects to Cyrille Regis who died last Sunday Regis started his professional career with West Brom, spending seven years at the club He spent the 1992-93 season with Wolves and the current Wolves players remembered him before their game at home to Nottingham Forest At the London Stadium, West Ham and Bournemouth players and fans added their voices to the tributes Regis was also remembered by Stoke and Huddersfield at their Premier League game Brighton manager Chris Hughton, the Premier League's only black manager, adjusts his armband ahead of his side's game against Chelsea A Manchester City fan pays tribute to Regis's legacy