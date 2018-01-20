Football remembers Cyrille Regis

A Cyrille Regis scarf worn by a West Brom fan
Football united on Saturday to pay its respects to Cyrille Regis who died last Sunday
A banner pays tribute to Cyrille Regis
Regis started his professional career with West Brom, spending seven years at the club
Wolves players and fans pay tribute
He spent the 1992-93 season with Wolves and the current Wolves players remembered him before their game at home to Nottingham Forest
West Ham
At the London Stadium, West Ham and Bournemouth players and fans added their voices to the tributes
Stoke and Huddersfield players and fans
Regis was also remembered by Stoke and Huddersfield at their Premier League game
Brighton manager Chris Hughton
Brighton manager Chris Hughton, the Premier League's only black manager, adjusts his armband ahead of his side's game against Chelsea
A Manchester City fan pays tribute
A Manchester City fan pays tribute to Regis's legacy

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired