Ryan Giggs insists his experience can help improve Gareth Bale's injury record

New Wales boss Ryan Giggs believes his long playing career will help Gareth Bale overcome his injury woes

New Wales manager Ryan Giggs believes his fitness expertise will help improve Gareth Bale's injury record.

Bale has had another injury-hit season at Real Madrid, calf and groin problems limiting him to six starts in La Liga.

The 28-year-old also missed Wales' final two 2018 World Cup qualifiers as they failed to reach this summer's finals in Russia.

"It's about passing on your knowledge that you experienced as a player," said former Manchester United winger Giggs.

Giggs himself turned to yoga as he prolonged a stellar career at United beyond his 40th birthday.

"I've got plenty of that [experience] obviously, the different things you will come up against," said Giggs.

"So that might be a conversation, because everyone wants a fit Gareth Bale, and everyone wants a fit Welsh national team."

Giggs, appointed as Chris Coleman's successor on a four-year deal, will head to Switzerland on Wednesday for the Uefa Nations League draw.

Ryan Giggs and Gareth Bale played together for Wales - now the new national boss wants his star man fit more often

Wales are seeded in League B and could be drawn against Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in the new competition.

It starts in September, the first competitive games of Giggs' reign after a trip to the China Cup in March.

"I will speak to all the experienced players. Why wouldn't you?" said Giggs.

"I want to tap into all the good experiences they've had, the things that maybe frustrate them, and sometimes you might take their advice, sometimes you might not.

"You want to get as much background on things that have worked over the last few years.

"To be successful that's what we want, because you want a competitive environment where players are pushing each other.

"I played at a club for a number of years where often training was harder than games, so come Saturday it was easy.

"That's the sort of environment I want to create where actually come the game you find it relatively easy because training is so difficult."