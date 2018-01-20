BBC Sport - Leicester City 2-0 Watford: Claude Puel pleased with 'fantastic reward' for Foxes
Foxes win was 'fantastic reward' - Puel
- From the section Leicester
Leicester City manager Claude Puel describes his side's 2-0 win over Watford as a "fantastic reward" against opposition that were "tougher than Chelsea".
MATCH REPORT: Leicester 2-0 Watford
