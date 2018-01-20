BBC Sport - Leicester City 2-0 Watford: Marco Silva frustrated by 'missed chances'
Watford boss Silva frustrated by 'missed chances'
Watford head coach Marco Silva says his side "didn't take clear chances" in their "tough" 2-0 defeat at Leicester City.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester 2-0 Watford
