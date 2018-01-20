BBC Sport - Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace: Arsene Wenger enjoys 'convincing' Gunners

Gunners were enjoyable to watch - Wenger

  • From the section Arsenal

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says his side were "enjoyable" to watch during their 4-1 win over Crystal Palace after a "difficult" month as they ended a run of three Premier League games without a win.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace

Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 20 January at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

