BBC Sport - Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson disappointed with 'heavy beating'
Hodgson relieved 'heavy beating' didn't get worse
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says his side took a "heavy beating" but did well to avoid conceding an "avalanche" of goals during a 4-1 loss at Arsenal.
