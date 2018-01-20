CHAN 2018: Cameroon hopes ended by 1-0 loss to Angola

Morocco is hosting the 2018 African Nations Championship with matches in Casablanca, Marrakech, Tangier and Agadir.

Cameroon are out of contention at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco after losing 1-0 to Angola.

The local Indomitable Lions lost to a penalty again, just as they did in the first game against Congo-Brazzavile.

This time it was defender Betrand Owundi committing the foul that allowed Angola captain Job to step up and score from the spot.

Angola now have four points from their two matches so far while Cameroon have none.

Even if Cameroon win their final Group D game against Burkina Faso, they cannot progress as Congo have the better head-to-head record.

After a poor opening 27 minutes Angola were awarded a penalty when Bertrand Owundi brought down Va.

Captain Job stepped up and sent Jean-Oscar Gwot the wrong way to give Angola the lead.

Angola were denied a second seven minutes after the break when Kitali made a good save to keep out a low header from substitute Herenilson, who got on the end of a Job free-kick.

Cameroon did improve and did create opportunities for themselves but could not find a way past the stubborn Angolan defence and their crosses into the area were always closer to Landu than to an attacker.

Landu was forced into a good save in the 84th minute when he stopped Alphonse Tientcheu's fierce shot from outside the area.

Later on Saturday, Congo-Brazzaville can make certain of a quarter-final place with a win over Burkina Faso.

The final Group D encounters are on Wednesday when Angola play Congo and Cameroon take on Burkina Faso.