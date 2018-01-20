BBC Sport - Alan Shearer says Newcastle United fans aren't getting value for money
Newcastle fans aren't getting value for money - Shearer
- From the section Newcastle
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer says fans want a change of owner at the club because they are not getting value for money.
Shearer points out that the club's record signing was set in 2005 when Michael Owen was signed from Real Madrid for £16m.
