Kilmarnock 1-0 Ross County: Winner 'never a penalty', insists Coyle

Tim Chow (far right) was sent off by Bobby Madden as County conceded a late penalty and lost at Kilmarnock

Ross County manager Owen Coyle insists the penalty that gave Kilmarnock victory over his side should not have been awarded.

Tim Chow was penalised by referee Bobby Madden and sent off for a challenge on Rory McKenzie, and Lee Erwin converted from 12 yards.

"It's never a penalty," Coyle told BBC Scotland.

"Tim Chow I think has his arms out. To say he's actually pushed him, it's beyond belief."

After losing the goal, County goalkeeper Aaron McCarey went forward for a late corner and had a header held by Jamie MacDonald, with the visitors claiming the ball had crossed the line.

"First and foremost, we are disappointed to go out the cup," Coyle said.

"With 10 men, we pushed on to get the equaliser, showed a lot of good spirit.

"Was the ball over the line at the end? It's really hard to tell. Probably part of the ball was over. Was the full ball over? It would be very difficult [to be] that conclusive.

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald clutched the ball following Ross County goalkeeper Aaron McCarey's header

"I wouldn't be too critical or harsh on the referee for that. It was hard with the amount of bodies there to clearly call that, but there's no doubt it's not a penalty.

"And then to rub salt into the wound and send the lad off for that - beyond belief as far as I'm concerned.

"I asked Bobby Madden because the assistant's in perfect position looking across the line and I asked who gave the penalty and he said it wasn't the assistant, he wasn't sure it was a penalty, but Bobby Madden was adamant that it was clear and obvious, I think he said. Certainly not clear and obvious to me, that's for sure."

Killie boss Steve Clarke said of the penalty incident: "When you see it back on television, which the referee and his assistants don't get the chance to see, that's a decision that probably went in our favour."

And, of the late McCarey header, he added: "Jamie said it wasn't close to being over the line. Obviously, they're going to shout for it, they're going to ask for it. That's normal in football but the referee got that one right."