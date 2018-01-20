BBC Sport - West Ham 1-1 Bournemouth: Eddie Howe 'frustrated ' at conceding straight after scoring
Howe 'frustrated ' at conceding straight after scoring
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says he is "frustrated" at the timing of West Ham's equaliser, which came a minute after Ryan Fraser's opener in their 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 1-1 AFC Bournemouth
