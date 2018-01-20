BBC Sport - West Ham 1-1 Bournemouth: David Moyes says Hammers 'missed some big chances'
West Ham boss David Moyes says his side "missed some big chances" to win the game after their 1-1 home draw with Bournemouth.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 1-1 AFC Bournemouth
