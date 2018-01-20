BBC Sport - Cyrille Regis: Premier League clubs pay tribute with minute's applause

Premier League clubs pay tribute to Regis

Premier League clubs pay tribute to the late Cyrille Regis - who died this week at the age of 59 - with a minute's applause.

WATCH MORE: Leader, trailblazer, gentleman - Adrian Chiles's tribute to Regis

