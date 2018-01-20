EFL: Multiple dismissals, dramatic late goals and shattered dreams

Millwall's late win against Leeds United was one of a number of dramatic last-gasp wins on Saturday

Numerous red cards, a Yeovil Town player's shattered dreams and dramatic late goals were among the quirks of a busy Saturday in the English Football League.

On a day that Championship leaders Wolves stumbled to defeat and League One strugglers Bury ended a two-month league goal drought, here are five things you may have missed.

Could Bury's great escape be on?

Spare a thought for Bury fans going into their away game at Oxford United on Saturday - rooted to the bottom of the table, 12 points from safety and playing their first match since Monday's sacking of manager Chris Lucketti.

Quite often when your team wins you might raise a smile and celebrate in your own way, but Bury fans will be nothing short of ecstatic this evening.

One goal down with 10 minutes to play, there were joyous scenes when George Miller, who re-signed for the club on loan from Middlesbrough on Friday, levelled for the Shakers to score their first League One goal in over 15 hours.

Harry Bunn scored the winner for Bury nine minutes after coming on as a substitute in the second half

But there was pandemonium when Harry Bunn scored the winner just three minutes later and cut the 12-point gap to safety to a slightly better 11 points.

"It's been a long time since we've won away but credit to the players, they stuck with the gameplan and they knew what we wanted from them and ultimately it's paid off for us," boss Ryan Lowe told BBC Radio Manchester.

"George's was a scrappy finish and Bunny's come out and volleyed it in. I'm delighted with the performance, the goals and the win."

Tempers racing in Mansfield

It's been an interesting week for Mansfield Town. From the glamour of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola being present at Field Mill for a scouting mission as Steve Evans' side took on Cardiff City in an FA Cup replay, to a hard-fought, heated win against Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

With the score 1-1 in the lead-up to half-time, Cheltenham had Taylor Moore sent off for a foul on Danny Rose which sent tempers racing.

Cheltenham boss Gary Johnson was then sent to the stands himself in the row that followed just before the break, before Cheltenham striker Mohamed Eisa was stretchered off injured before the half-time whistle finally blew.

It was an afternoon to forget for Gary Johnson and Cheltenham Town

Not to be outdone by Cheltenham being reduced to 10 men, Hayden White was himself dismissed in the second half for a bad tackle on Ilias Chatzitheodoridis.

Both sides exchanged goals with the score 2-2 as the game entered its final 10 minutes, but there was still drama to come.

The Robins then went down to nine men after Danny Wright saw red for violent conduct, moments before CJ Hamilton scored a dramatic 94th-minute winner for Mansfield.

'We're not a horrible group'

It's fair to say it's not been the most disciplined month for Leeds United.

Thomas Christiansen's side have picked up two red cards in January - Samuel Saiz against Newport County and Eunan O'Kane against Ipswich Town - in the lead up to their game against Millwall.

Ahead of the game, captain Liam Cooper told BBC Radio Leeds: "We're not a horrible group, we're an honest group. They're not bad lads but they will be the first to hold their hands up and admit they're in the wrong."

Liam Cooper's last sending off was against Cardiff in September

Fast forward to Saturday and Cooper was sent off for a late challenge on George Saville after just 37 minutes as he picked up Leeds' third red card in as many games.

The misery for Leeds got even worse as they were undone by Jed Wallace's 92nd-minute strike to lose 4-3.

'His dreams are shattered'

Seeing as we're on the theme of sendings off, poor old Otis Khan will be having a Saturday to forget.

The Yeovil Town forward Otis Khan was sent off for "barging the referee" as they conceded a 93rd-minute goal in their 2-1 home defeat against Chesterfield.

As a result, the former Manchester United trainee and huge Red Devils fan will miss their FA Cup fourth-round tie against Jose Mourinho's side on Friday.

Otis Khan has made 37 appearances so far this season

"What you've got is a broken lad. He's done about four or five interviews [about playing against United] and I'm gutted for the player," Yeovil boss Darren Way told BBC Somerset.

"The boy is from Manchester, he knows at that time his dreams are shattered and no matter what, you can't prepare a human being to be able to deal with that."

Hitting form at Villa

From bad days to good - Scott Hogan will be pleased with his turnaround in form of late at Aston Villa. The forward struck twice within the opening seven minutes in their 3-1 win against Barnsley.

From going 16 games without scoring, Hogan has now scored four goals in three games for Steve Bruce's side.

"That's why we brought him and we invested heavily in him, and I'm delighted for him, because there's probably been some times where he's had some dark moments," Bruce told BBC WM 95.6.

"It just shows you that we're very quick to judge people these days instantly. All of them who were signed last January, for me, have only just come to terms with it now, what playing for Aston Villa is."