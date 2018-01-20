BBC Sport - Burnley 0-1 Man Utd: Mourinho complements Burnley after 'hard' game
Mourinho complements Burnley after 'hard' game
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho praises Sean Dyche's "brave" Burnley after a hard-fought 1-0 win at Turf Moor courtesy of Anthony Martial's well-taken goal.
MATCH REPORT: Burnley 0-1 Man Utd
