BBC Sport - Brighton 0-4 Chelsea: Antonio Conte happy with Chelsea's team performance
Conte happy with 'important' Chelsea win
- From the section Chelsea
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte describes his side's first league triumph of 2018 as an "important" win.
MATCH REPORT: Brighton 0-4 Chelsea
Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 20 January at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired