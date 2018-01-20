Veteran Faouzi Benzarti replaces Amotta as Wydad coach

Faouzi Benzarti's previous experience of Moroccan football came with Raja Casablanca who he managed in 2013

Veteran Tunisian coach Faouzi Benzarti has taken charge of Moroccan and African champions Wydad Casablanca, signing an 18 month contract.

The 68-year-old replaces Hussein Amotta who was sacked by the African Champions League winners because of poor results 11 days ago.

"We have officially signed a deal with Tunisian coach Faouzi Benzarti for one-and-a-half years and our objective is to win titles with our new coach," Wydad president Said Naciri told Moroccan Radio.

"We have an important match in February against (Confederation Cup winners) TP Mazembe in the African Super Cup and we want to win that title," Naciri added.

The experienced Benzarti has worked across North Africa - particularly in Tunisia - including three stints as Tunisia's national coach.

Benzarti's most recent job was with Tunisian club Esperance who sacked him earlier this month.

It is not the first time Benzarti has worked in Morocco having previously been at Wydad's city rivals Raja Casablanca in 2013.

He looks to have a tough task ahead with the Moroccan champions 12th in the 16-team league - some 13 points behind leaders Hassania Agadir, who have played a game more.