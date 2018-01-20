League One and Two leaders lost as Stranraer and Clyde secure wins

On-loan Hearts midfielder Angus Beith scored Stranraer's winning goal

Stranraer and Clyde recorded wins over division leaders on a day of few Scottish league fixtures owing to the Scottish Cup and cold weather.

In League One, Stranraer beat Raith Rovers 1-0 in the only scheduled fixture in the division, Angus Beith on target.

And, in League Two, Clyde ended their 11-match winless run with goals by Ally Love, David Goodwillie and Mark Lamont.

Gary Fraser pulled one back for Montrose from the penalty spot.

The defeat for Stewart Petrie's side means Peterhead remain one point behind but now have three games in hand.

Ally Love scored his first Clyde goal in four games since joining from Brechin City

Clyde move two points above second-bottom Edinburgh City into eighth place having played a game less than the capital side.

Three other games in League Two - Berwick Rangers v Elgin City, Stenhousemuir v Cowdenbeath and Stirling Albion v Edinburgh City - were postponed because of the weather.

Despite Stranraer ending their eight-game unbeaten run, Raith Rovers remain a point in front of Ayr United but have a game in hand over the Honest Men.

Stranraer move up to fourth, a point ahead of Alloa Athletic but having played two games more.