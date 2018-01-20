Scotland to face Costa Rica in March friendly

Scotland last played Costa Rica at the 1990 World Cup finals

Scotland will host Costa Rica in a friendly in March, the Central American nation's football federation has announced.

The Scottish FA is due to announce four friendlies on Sunday as their team prepare for the new Uefa Nations League, which starts in September.

It could be the Scotland's first game under a new manager.

Main target Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill held talks with the SFA earlier this week.

Scotland's match against Costa Rica, which has yet to be confirmed by the SFA, will be the first meeting between the sides since the Central Americans won 1-0 at the 1990 World Cup finals in Genoa.

Costa Rica are preparing for this year's finals in Russia, where they face Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland in the group stage.

Diego Brenes, director of Costa Rica's national teams, said on the official website of the Fedefutbol Association: "Although Scotland did not qualify for the World Cup, they were close to doing so, are competitive in Europe and have a similar system to Serbia and Switzerland."