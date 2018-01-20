Irish Premiership: Carrick Rangers v Glentoran is called off

Carrick v Glentoran is off but the other five Premiership games go ahead

The Irish Premiership match between Carrick Rangers and Glentoran has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Saturday's other five top flight fixtures are going ahead as planned.

With one-from-bottom Carrick idle, basement side Ballinamallard will have the chance to eat into the four-point gap at the foot of the table.

The Mallards, who have won just once in the league this term, travel to take on Warrenpoint Town.

A good attendance is anticipated at the Coleraine Showgrounds

The big Premiership clash of the day sees second-placed Coleraine host leaders Crusaders.

In the Championship, Dergview's match against Loughgall has been postponed and rearranged for Tuesday night.